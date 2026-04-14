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KFS assures swift reinstatement of staff medical cover after disruption

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read
PHOTO: Courtesy

Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has assured staff across the country that efforts are underway to restore medical cover services following a recent disruption affecting employees and their dependants.

In a statement shared on X, KFS Chief Conservator of Forests Alex Lemarkoko said the Service has already put in place measures aimed at reinstating the medical insurance cover in the shortest time possible.

He noted that the interruption had affected access to healthcare services for staff and their families, adding that the institution regretted the inconvenience caused.

“Kenya Forest Service Chief Conservator of Forests Alex Lemarkoko, has reassured all staff countrywide that measures have been put in place to reinstate medical cover services to all staff and their dependants in the shortest time possible. The Service regrets all inconviniences caused to its staff and dependants following the recent disruption of medical cover services,” the statement read.

The assurance comes amid growing concerns among staff over the disruption of medical benefits, which form a key component of employment welfare packages in public service institutions.

KFS is yet to provide details on what led to the disruption.

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