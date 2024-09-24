The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has issued a stern warning to social media influencers and content creators against promoting drug and substance abuse on social media.

The advisory was issued following what the organisation called a “growing trend of promoting drug use on digital platforms”.

Influencers and digital creators are often unintentionally seen as role models by their audiences.

NACADA said that when these personalities post content that depicts drug use as acceptable or “cool,” it not only normalizes the behaviour but also undermines the ongoing efforts to combat substance abuse in Kenya.

“Such content, often directed at young audiences, poses a significant threat to the fight against alcohol and drug abuse, while undermining the efforts to protect vulnerable groups, especially children, from these harmful influences,” NACADA said.

In addition to the moral implications, NACADA reminded influencers and the public that promoting drugs through social media is a violation of the law.

Kenya’s Alcoholic Drinks Control Act, 2010 (ADCA) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Act, 1994 explicitly prohibit the advertisement, promotion, or endorsement of drug use.

Any individual or entity found guilty of such activities could face severe legal consequences, including fines and imprisonment.

“The Authority reminds the public that promoting drugs and substance use through social media is not only irresponsible but is also a violation of the law,” the authority warned.

According to NACADA’s 2022 report, drug and substance abuse continues to be a significant issue in Kenya, with 1 in 6 Kenyans between the ages of 15 and 65 using at least one substance.

Males are disproportionately affected, with 1 in every 3 men using drugs, compared to 1 in every 16 women. The most commonly abused substances include alcohol, tobacco, khat, and cannabis.

Alcohol remains the most widely used, with nearly 3.2 million Kenyans reported as alcoholics, particularly in regions such as Western, Coast, and Central.

In addition, NACADA encouraged parents to report any harmful content they come across to relevant authorities, ensuring that action is taken to remove such content and hold those responsible accountable.

“We encourage parents and guardians to closely monitor the content their children are exposed to online, particularly on social media platforms, which often lack adequate safeguards.

“Parents should exercise control by enabling parental control settings, educating children about the dangers of drug use, and reporting any harmful content to relevant authorities.”