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Krop takes 5000m silver as Serem bags steeplechase bronze in Paris Diamond League

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read
Kenya enjoyed a productive outing at the 2026 Meeting de Paris Diamond League, with Jacob Krop and Edmund Serem both landing the podium as the country’s distance-running depth was on full display at the iconic Stade Charléty.

Krop produced a gutsy run in the men’s 5000m, finishing second in 12:55.22 behind American Grant Fisher, who claimed his maiden Diamond League victory with a powerful closing kick to win in 12:54.80. Krop stayed locked onto the lead pack through a fast and tightly bunched race before edging clear in the closing stages to secure silver, narrowly holding off Sweden’s Andreas Almgren, who completed the podium in 12:55.38. Burundi’s Egide Ntakarutimana set a national record in fourth, underlining the strength of the field that also featured several other Kenyan entries, including Cornelius Kemboi and Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang, who finished eighth and ninth respectively.

In the men’s 3000m steeplechase, teenage sensation Edmund Serem added another senior medal to his rapidly growing résumé, clocking 8:08.54 to take bronze. Germany’s Karl Bebendorf produced a breakthrough performance to win in a personal best of 8:05.55, edging out Ethiopia’s Gemechu Godana, who finished second in 8:05.86. Serem, the reigning world bronze medallist over the barriers, stayed in touch with the leaders throughout a tightly packed finish before securing the final podium spot. The result continues a remarkable run of form for the 18-year-old, who already holds World U20 gold and African Championships silver in the event.

Elsewhere, sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala featured in a stacked men’s 100m field, finishing sixth in 10.02 seconds as American Trayvon Bromell edged Noah Lyles in a dramatic finish, with both men clocking 9.91 and 9.92, respectively. Lamont Marcell Jacobs rounded out the podium in third.

The meeting also saw historic performances elsewhere, including Switzerland’s Audrey Werro setting a Diamond League record in the women’s 800m and Botswana’s Collen Kebinatshipi breaking the men’s 400m Diamond League record.

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