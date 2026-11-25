South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has won a legal battle to overturn a report that found he may have a case to answer over the theft of large sums of cash from his private farm.

In 2022, an independent panel said Ramaphosa may have committed serious misconduct relating to the theft of $580,000 (£443,000), hidden in a sofa, at his Phala Phala game farm in the Limpopo province. He denied any wrongdoing.

Ramaphosa challenged the findings of the report in court after the Constitutional Court ruled that parliament had violated the constitution by blocking moves to impeach him.

The Western Cape high court ruled that the panel’s report was unlawful and set it aside “in its entirety”.

In its judgment, the court said the panel, appointed by parliament to investigate the allegations against Ramaphosa, had “misconstrued its function, the nature of the inquiry it was to conduct and the recommendation it was required to make”.

“It went beyond its lawful remit … and made several material errors of law. [Therefore] the report of the independent panel … is declared unlawful and is reviewed and set aside in its entirety,” Judge Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana said.

The court also declared unlawful the steps taken by parliament in relation to the report.

Political analyst Khanyi Magubane said the court ruling was a victory for Ramaphosa as it gave him “political and constitutional credibility”.

She made it clear that the ruling was not a criminal finding on possible improper conduct at the farm but rather an indictment at the independent panel’s report.

“[So] he does get significant reprieve … but there will always be the shadow of the Phala Phala report,” Magubane said.

The ruling effectively removes the basis for the parliamentary impeachment process against Ramaphosa, although opposition parties have indicated they intend to challenge the decision.

The scandal, dubbed “Farmgate” by local media, has has dogged Ramaphosa since it emerged in 2022, when former spy chief Arthur Fraser reported the matter to police in a dossier.

Fraser, an ally of former President Jacob Zuma, accused Ramaphosa of concealing the theft from the police and tax authorities.

The break-in took place in 2020, when thieves allegedly stole bundles of US dollar bills hidden inside a sofa at the farm.

Earlier this month, two people were found guilty of the theft.

Ramaphosa confirmed that a robbery had taken place but said the money had been from the legitimate sale of buffalo from his livestock business.

Several investigations cleared him of any wrongdoing, but parliament began an impeachment proceedings in 2022 and appointed an independent panel to investigate the allegations.

The panel made a series of damaging findings, including that there was “substantial doubt about the legitimacy of the source of the currency that was stolen”.

It also concluded that Ramaphosa “has a case to answer”.

Ramaphosa initially challenged the report in court but withdrew his application after parliament voted against adopting its findings.

He revived the legal challenge again in May this year after the Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court, ruled that parliament had acted unconstitutionally by blocking moves to impeach him.

It ordered parliament to refer the report to an impeachment committee.

In his latest challenge, Ramaphosa argued that the panel had “misconceived its mandate, misjudged the information placed before it and misinterpreted the four charges advanced against me”.

The Western Cape High Court’s ruling could bring the current impeachment process to an end, unless parliament successfully challenges the decision. If they do, and the appeal is successful, the parliamentary committee would be able to examine the charges against the president and make a recommendation. If the committee recommends impeachment, parliament would have to vote on whether to remove him from office. This would require the support of at least two-thirds majority in parliament. Ramaphosa’s Africa National Congress (ANC) has enough parliamentary seats to block such a move. He is the first president to face impeachment proceedings under the rules introduced in 2018. Legal expert Professor Richard Calland told the BBC he had expected the court ruling, given what he termed as “fault lines” in the independent panel’s report. Calland said the court’s findings now meant that the impeachment process was “dead in the water [and] cannot continue”. He said that any political party that wanted to revive it “would have to come up with a whole new basis” for this.