The Kenya-UK Health Alliance is seeking to reduce Kenya’s dependence on foreign pharmaceutical innovations and funding by prioritising local drug research, domestic health financing and workforce development in its next strategic plan.

Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga said the partnership must shift towards building local capacity to develop medicines and health technologies while strengthening the country’s ability to finance its healthcare needs.

Speaking during a strategic planning seminar in Machakos County marking five years of the bilateral partnership, Oluga identified changing disease patterns, evolving health financing models and rising public expectations as key challenges shaping healthcare systems.

He called for increased investment in pharmaceutical research, drug development and the discovery of new molecules to reduce reliance on external innovations and patents.

The PS also emphasised the need to strengthen Primary Health Care to improve early detection and management of non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and mental health conditions.

He noted that healthcare systems must also improve their preparedness for emerging public health threats linked to climate change, migration and human-animal interactions.

Oluga called for greater domestic resource mobilisation through the Social Health Authority (SHA), particularly as global donor priorities continue to change.

He said strengthening local financing mechanisms, investing in the health workforce, manufacturing health products locally and digitising healthcare services would be critical to building a sustainable health system.

The PS further urged health institutions, county governments and academic institutions to improve coordination and avoid duplication of investments in service delivery.

As the partnership enters its next phase, Oluga called for greater collaboration between institutions in Kenya and the UK through specialised training, professional exchanges and joint innovation.

He also urged partners to integrate research into routine clinical practice to ensure that scientific findings translate into better patient outcomes.

The five-year partnership brings together Kenyan and UK health institutions, academic bodies and other sector stakeholders to strengthen healthcare systems through institutional collaboration and knowledge exchange.