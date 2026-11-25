A Zimbabwean court has issued an arrest warrant for Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of the country’s late former president Robert Mugabe, after he failed to appear in court.

Mugabe was arrested earlier this month alongside four others over assault allegations on a police officer during an investigation into the suspected smuggling of luxury vehicles.

The group subsequently faced charges of robbery and malicious damage to property. They have yet to enter pleas.

They were granted bail on 6 November and were due back in court on Tuesday. However, Mugabe failed to attend. His co-accused, an aide and three security guards appeared and were remanded until 10 December.

Prosecutors allege that Mugabe and the others assaulted an investigating officer using their hands and broomsticks.

The officer’s phone was allegedly taken and smashed on the ground, while one of the accused is said to have seized the officer’s loaded pistol.

Bellarmine Chatunga is the youngest son of Robert Mugabe and his second wife, Grace Mugabe.

Robert Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years before being forced from power in 2017, aged 93, following a military intervention. He died in 2019.

His son has attracted public attention in recent years over a series of legal troubles and his high-profile lifestyle.

Last month, he admitted to drug-related charges involving the possession of cannabis.

In April, he was deported from neighbouring South Africa after pleading guilty to pointing a firearm and being in the country illegally. He had been arrested following the shooting of a 23-year-old man at his home.

In 2023, he was arrested in Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital, over allegations that he damaged property and spat at a police officer during a party.

He was later freed after reaching an out-of-court settlement with the complainant, who was a friend.