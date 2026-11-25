Kenya and Germany are seeking to expand employment opportunities for Kenyans in Germany, with the two countries agreeing to streamline visa and recruitment procedures and improve recognition of professional qualifications.

The move follows talks between President William Ruto and his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier at State House, Nairobi, where the two leaders witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Kenya and German language examination and certification institution telc.

The agreement is expected to ease access to internationally recognised German language certification, a key requirement for Kenyans seeking employment opportunities in Germany.

Ruto said the number of Kenyans employed in Germany had risen from 7,170 in March 2024 to 9,500 in March 2026, reflecting progress in the two countries’ overseas employment partnership.

“To build on this progress, we discussed measures to streamline visa and recruitment procedures, facilitate language training and accelerate the recognition of professional qualifications,” Ruto said.

The two leaders also discussed expanding economic cooperation, with Kenya welcoming Germany’s commitment of 52.5 million euros (approximately KSh7.8 billion) in development cooperation funding for the 2026-2028 period.

Ruto called for increased German investment in manufacturing, agro-processing, infrastructure, healthcare, renewable energy and digital technology, saying stronger economic ties should translate into tangible benefits for citizens.

Later, the two presidents attended a business roundtable bringing together Kenyan and German business delegations, where Ruto proposed the establishment of a Kenya-Germany Business Forum to strengthen trade and investment between the two countries.

He said Kenya’s strategic position as a gateway to the African market, coupled with the continent’s growing youthful population and expanding consumer market, presented opportunities for German businesses.

“As Africa moves from loans to investments, we are keen to unlock the continent’s vast economic potential through partnerships that create jobs, drive innovation and generate shared prosperity,” he said.

Ruto invited German investors to explore opportunities in energy, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, manufacturing and services.