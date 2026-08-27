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Journalists urged to harness AI to combat election misinformation

Antony Kioko
By Antony Kioko
2 Min Read
Media Council of Kenya (MCK) Chairman Maina Muiruri

As next year’s elections approach, journalists have been cautioned against falling prey to misinformation which is rampant during the era of artificial intelligence (AI).

Media Council of Kenya (MCK) Chairman Maina Muiruri says the media must maintain public trust at the height of misinformation, disinformation, manipulated images and misleading narratives that often compromise the truth during electioneering.

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Muiruri who spoke when he officially opened a training session for digital media practitioners in Ruiru, Kiambu County, told journalists instead to use AI to identify manipulated content, analyze data and improve fact-checking.

He also disclosed that a report prepared by MCK shows that 60 percent of journalists who will be covering the upcoming election will be doing it for the first time, hence the need for training and sensitization.

The workshop was organized by Digital Journalists of Kenya (DJK) association under the theme; ‘Using AI to enhance content authenticity and build information credibility in a general election season.’

DJK Chairman Andy Kagwa

The DJK Chairman Andy Kagwa said the media must counter against hate speech and toxic political statements even as newsrooms and organizations like MCK , Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) and Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) launch initiatives to strengthen election monitoring and misinformation tracking systems.

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Christine Muchira, the DJK Secretary said the association’s mission is to train, equip and build capacity for journalists who operate in the digital forum and also sensitize them to adhere to the new code of conduct for media practice.

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