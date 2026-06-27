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UDA assures of free, fair nominations ahead of 2027 polls

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
1 Min Read

UDA Party has assured all aspirants eyeing elective seats in 2027 general election of free and fair nominations .

Speaking in Machakos during a consultative meeting for the kamba community,  the  party elections commision board member Mary Mutinga noted that the ruling party is in the process of acquiring electronic gadgets to be used in the party primaries  to enhance transparency during 2027 nominations.

The meeting brought together over 60 members of the kamba community interested in various seats in the 2027 general election.

Led by Patrick Musili Mbangula, they pledged to support President Ruto re- election for a second term.

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