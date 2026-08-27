Kenya pushes refill, reuse systems to tackle plastic waste

The government has underscored its commitment to reducing plastic pollution at source and promoting sustainable waste management through stronger refill and reuse systems.

Speaking during the handover policy recommendations on strengthening refill and reuse systems, Deputy Director, Waste Management and Pollution Control, Njoroge Mbitu noted that the recommendations seek to complement Kenya’s existing waste management and extended producer responsibility (EPR) framework.

“The recommendations seek to complement Kenya’s existing waste management and extended producer responsibility (EPR) framework by promoting waste prevention, encouraging reusable packaging, strengthening producer responsibility and supporting the development of a circular economy,” noted Mbitu.

Mbitu who spoke while receiving the policy recommendations on behalf of the State Department for Environment and Climate Change said Kenya has made significant progress in addressing plastic pollution, including through the 2017 ban on plastic carrier bags, the Sustainable Waste Management Act, 2022, and the Sustainable Waste Management (Extended Producer Responsibility) Regulations, 2024.

“The Government continues to strengthen implementation of these frameworks while working with stakeholders to address emerging challenges in plastic waste management,” he said.

He welcomed the contribution of civil society, private-sector actors, waste pickers and other stakeholders towards strengthening Kenya’s environmental governance framework.

“The Government appreciates the recommendations and the constructive engagement by stakeholders in advancing sustainable waste management. Refill and reuse systems have the potential to reduce waste at source, complement recycling and recovery initiatives, and create opportunities for green jobs and innovation. The State Department will continue to engage stakeholders as we strengthen our policy and regulatory frameworks and enhance implementation of existing environmental laws,” said Mbitu.

The recommendations call for the development of a National Refill and Reuse Framework under the Sustainable Waste Management Act, including standards for refillable packaging, product safety, labelling, hygiene, traceability and the establishment of deposit-return systems.

They further propose strengthening the EPR framework through mandatory refill and reuse targets for selected product categories, improved reporting requirements and greater investment by producers in waste prevention and reusable packaging systems.

The recommendations also highlight the importance of collaboration between the national and county governments in developing appropriate local mechanisms for refill stations, circular packaging initiatives and community participation.

In addition, the proposals call for economic incentives, including tax measures and public financing mechanisms, to support refill and reuse businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises. Public institutions could also promote reusable and refill-based products through sustainable public procurement.

He said government recognizes the important role played by informal waste workers in Kenya’s waste management system highlighting that the recommendations propose stronger integration of waste pickers into circular economy and producer responsibility systems, including access to training, protective equipment and fair compensation.

The recommendations identify beverages, cleaning products, personal care products, dry foods and cooking oils among products that could progressively transition towards refill and reuse models, subject to appropriate health, safety and quality standards.

The proposed measures are expected to reduce single-use packaging waste, strengthen compliance with Kenya’s constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment, create green jobs and support the country’s transition towards a circular and resource-efficient economy.