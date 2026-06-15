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Spain face tiny Cape Verde in World Cup opener,Egypt lock horns with Belgium

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

Monday delivers one of the most eagerly anticipated days of the 2026 World Cup, with European champions Spain launching their campaign against tournament debutants Cape Verde in Atlanta, before Mohamed Salah leads Egypt into battle against a formidable Belgium side in Seattle.

At long last, the World Cup debut of Lamine Yamal is here. The 18-year-old phenom is set to take the field at the World Cup for the first time in his young career as Spain opens the group stage against Cape Verde.

Spain won Euro 2024 with knockout wins over Italy, Switzerland and the Netherlands before defeating England in the final. Luis de la Fuente’s side enter as one of the tournament favourites and will be expected to cruise, but Cape Verde are no pushovers. The archipelago island nation had an unlikely run through World Cup qualification, and will put their best foot forward behind veteran captain Ryan Mendes, a 36-year-old midfielder with the most caps and goals in the nation’s history.

Then, attention shifts to Seattle for what promises to be a far more combustible affair. Belgium have been extremely impressive in their pre-tournament friendlies, defeating the United States 5-2 in March, then Croatia 2-0 and Tunisia 5-0. Led by veterans Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, the Red Devils will be hungry to erase the memory of their painful 2022 group-stage exit.

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But Egypt carry a weapon capable of deciding any match on any given day. Salah scored 24 goals and provided 16 assists for Liverpool this season, and arrives in red-hot form. Egypt are still searching for their first-ever World Cup win, and will lean heavily on their captain to inspire them.

Egypt went unbeaten in qualifying with an 8-2-0 record, outscoring opponents 20-2 and keeping eight clean sheets a proof that this Pharaohs side cannot simply be dismissed.

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