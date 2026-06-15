Ayari shines in Sweden’s demolition of Tunisia

Sweden announced their return to the World Cup in stunning fashion, demolishing Tunisia 5-1 in a breathtaking Group F opener at Estadio BBVA, with Yasin Ayari stealing the show with a magnificent brace.

Ayari the scored for the Swedish with long-range goals in the seventh minute and in second-half stoppage time. He was muted in his celebration of the first goal, raising his hands out of respect for the country where his father was born.

Tunisia goalkeeper Abdelmouhib Chamakh had opened up the chance for Ayari to strike with a rash attempt at a clearance, and the shot-stopper’s woes continued throughout the evening.

Isak scored his 18th international goal in the 30th minute when Gyökeres found the Liverpool striker on a counterattack. Isak cut inside and fired a low shot past Chamakh’s hands. Tunisia briefly threatened a comeback when Rekik stalled Sweden’s momentum with his goal in the 43rd minute, but Isak and Gyökeres put Sweden back in control after the break.

Substitute Mattias Svanberg came on and scored within 16 seconds of his entry to make an instant impact, before Ayari rounded off a near-perfect night.

Sweden are the second team to score three goals from outside the box in a single FIFA World Cup match since 1966.

Graham Potter’s men now lead Group F, two points clear of the Netherlands and Japan, who drew 2-2 earlier in the day. Sweden’s World Cup dream is very much alive.