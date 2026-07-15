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Spain outclass France, books ticket to World Cup Final in New Jersey

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Spain secured their place in the World Cup final for the first time since 2010 with a 2-0 win over France in Tuesday’s semifinal.

Mikel Oyarzabal put Spain ahead from the penalty spot in the first half after a foul on Lamine Yamal inside the box. Pedro Porro added a second early in the second half, finishing off a quick passing move with Dani Olmo to make it 2-0.

It was Spain’s third consecutive win over France, having also gotten the better of them in recent European Championship and Nations League meetings. Spain’s defense was the story of the night, holding Kylian Mbappé and France to almost no clear chances throughout the match.

The loss also brought an end to France’s hopes of reaching a third straight World Cup final, a run only two other nations have managed in tournament history.

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Spain will face the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between England and Argentina in Sunday’s final, set for MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

This marks only the second World Cup final appearance in Spain’s history, following their title-winning run in 2010. The win also extended Spain’s unbeaten streak to one of the longest in the sport’s modern history.

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France will play their final match of the tournament in the third-place playoff in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday.

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