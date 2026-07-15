Khalwale pushes for more Western, Nyanza slots at National School Games

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has called on the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) to increase the number of football teams representing the Western and Nyanza regions at the National Secondary Schools Games.

The senator argues that the two regions have consistently produced some of the country’s strongest and most competitive school football sides, yet the current qualification structure allows only one boys’ team and one girls’ team from each region to advance to the national championships.

According to Khalwale, this arrangement fails to reflect the true depth of football talent in Western and Nyanza, where school competitions are often fiercely contested and produce players who go on to represent Kenya at higher levels.

He believes the existing quota system locks out numerous teams that are capable of competing favourably at the national stage, effectively denying deserving schools and players the opportunity to showcase their abilities.

Khalwale is pushing KSSSA to review its qualification criteria and expand the number of slots allocated to the two regions, arguing that such a move would better represent their standing in the national school football landscape.

He contends that increasing representation would not only reward the regions’ consistent performance but also motivate more schools to invest in developing football talent, knowing there would be a fairer chance of progressing to the national games.

The senator’s remarks add to a growing conversation around how regional qualification slots are distributed within Kenya’s school sports structure.

With stakeholders in various counties often raising concerns that the current system does not fully capture the competitive balance across different zones.

For Western and Nyanza, regions with a long history of nurturing football talent through school competitions, the debate touches on broader questions of resource allocation, fairness, and opportunity for young athletes.

Advocates for expanding slots argue that more teams reaching the national stage would raise the overall standard of competition and give a wider pool of players exposure to scouts, coaches, and opportunities beyond secondary school.

It remains to be seen how KSSSA will respond to Khalwale’s call, but the senator’s intervention is likely to put pressure on the association to revisit its qualification framework ahead of future editions of the National Secondary Schools Games.