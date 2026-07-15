County News

Security beefed up in Ol Kalou ahead of by-election

Heavy police presence was visible in Ol Kalou town on Wednesday, with officers conducting patrols as residents prepare to take part in the vote.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

Residents of Ol Kalou Constituency have been assured of adequate security ahead of Thursday’s parliamentary by-election.

said security personnel have been deployed across the constituency to ensure a peaceful exercise.

“We are prepared and have deployed security officers as requested by the IEBC. We want to assure the people of Ol Kalou that their security is guaranteed. They should wake up on Thursday, cast their vote and then leave peacefully,” he said.

Nkanala commended political parties, candidates and their supporters for complying with electoral regulations after the official campaign period ended on Monday.

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KBC Huduma Partnership

He urged all stakeholders to continue observing the election rules until the exercise is concluded.

“So far, we have not received any reports of insecurity. Even if you move around the constituency, there is no tension. People are going about their normal business,” he said.

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Nkanala pointed out that political parties will have agents stationed at every polling station to oversee voting process and safeguard the interests of their respective candidates.

He urged residents to maintain peace during and after the election, warning against any form of incitement or violence.

“I urge the people of Ol Kalou to vote peacefully. Nobody should incite others to engage in violence,” he said.

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