Kenya falls to Benin in WAFCON build up

The national women’s soccer team, Harambee Starlets, suffered a 2-0 defeat against Benin, in their first international friendly on Monday night at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Nailatou Sadikou put Benin ahead in the 10th minute before Yolande Gnammi made it impossible for the Kenyans to catch up; as she doubled the lead in the 65th minute.

Kenya used the match as a preparation for their 2nd Women’s African Cup of Nations appearance in Morocco in a fortnight’s time.

Starlets will play their 2nd warm up match against the hosts, Ivory Coast, tomorrow before travelling to Marseille, France, for a further residential training camp.

Kenya,which is making a return to WAFCON this year since 2016, will get the tournament underway against hosts Morocco in Rabat on the 17th of this month in a group A fixture before facing Senegal and Algeria.