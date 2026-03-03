FootballSports

Kenya falls to Benin in WAFCON build up

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

The national women’s soccer team, Harambee Starlets, suffered a 2-0 defeat against Benin, in their first international friendly on Monday night at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Nailatou Sadikou put Benin ahead in the 10th minute before Yolande Gnammi made it impossible for the Kenyans to catch up; as she doubled the lead in the 65th minute.

Kenya used the match as a preparation for their 2nd Women’s African Cup of Nations appearance in Morocco in a fortnight’s time.

Starlets will play their 2nd warm up match against the hosts, Ivory Coast, tomorrow before travelling to Marseille, France, for a further residential training camp.

Kenya,which is making a return to WAFCON this year since 2016, will get the tournament underway against hosts Morocco in Rabat on the 17th of this month in a group A fixture before facing Senegal and Algeria.

African football has the platform for historic World Cup success
Nigeria stuns hosts Australia to move to the top of Group B
Kenyan athletes must undergo 3 out of competition tests before Olympics
Mixed results for Team Kenya at the Olympic beach volleyball qualifiers
Kipyegon’s 1500m World Record Ratified
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya champions smart irrigation at global congress in Chiang Mai, Thailand
Next Article Laikipia: Nderitu Muriithi declares interest to vie for second term
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Notorious fugitive arrested in Trans Nzoia
County News NEWS
La Nina fades into neutral heralding El Nino, World Meteorological Organisation says
County News
PS Ng’eno calls for strategic climate financing in Nakuru water programme
Agriculture County News
UDA postpones grassroots elections to 14th March
County News NEWS

You May also Like

FootballSports

Everton beat Chelsea for third consecutive win

GolfSports

Michael Karanga victorious in Limuru to claim his fifth leg of Amateur Series

Football

Arsenal hosts defending champions Man City in a make-or-break match for the Gunners

FootballSports

Lopetegui agrees to become West Ham manager

Show More