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Stars unite for Obama Presidential Center grand opening

Claire Wanja
By Claire Wanja
2 Min Read
More than a decade after former President Barack Obama chose his hometown for the project, the $850 million Obama Presidential Center is finally ready to welcome the world

Music royalty will this Thursday descend on Chicago’s historic Jackson Park for the Obama Presidential Center grand opening.

The former U.S. president will unveil the library and museum built to commemorate his presidency. The 64-year-old served as America’s leader from 2009 to 2017. Designed to inspire, empower, and connect people to change their world, the campus features a diverse array of public spaces.

Among the performers linedup include Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, and U2’s Bono with The Edge.

Other performers set to take part in the spectacle include The Roots, Common, Eddie Vedder, Marc Anthony, Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Tems, and young actress-singer Marsai Martin.

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“This Grand Opening ceremony will be unlike any other – filled with music, performances, and hope,” praised Valerie Jarrett, chief executive of The Obama Foundation. “The Grand Opening Ceremony will reflect a spirit of inspiration and joy, with a big boost from the performers who are sharing their talent with us. We hope to inspire people everywhere to believe in their power to bring change home.”

The invitation-only ceremony kicks off at 11 a.m. CT at John Lewis Plaza, with a global livestream on Obama.org and the Foundation’s YouTube and social channels.

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The 19.3-acre campus, featuring the nation’s first fully digital presidential museum, opens to the general public on June 19—Juneteenth—with free admission (timed tickets required). 

The Obama Presidential Center is designed to inspire, empower, and connect people to change their world, the campus features a diverse array of public spaces. Photo credit: Angie McMongical

“Visitors of all ages will be invited to explore the open campus, engage with immersive exhibits and public programs, and discover how they can make a difference in their own communities,” a spokesperson added. “Celebratory events will continue through the weekend, offering a preview of programming that will bring the entire campus to life throughout the year and beyond.”

Construction on the centre began in 2021.

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