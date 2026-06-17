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KNH doctors successfully remove a massive 4kg liver tumor from patient

Margaret Kalekye/KNA
By Margaret Kalekye/KNA
3 Min Read

Doctors at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have successfully removed a massive 4kg liver tumour in a complex seven-hour surgery, giving the patient a new lease on life.

The landmark procedure, a right hepatectomy, was the highlight of the Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary (HPB) Surgical Camp held at KNH from June 10 to 12, 2026.

The achievement was made possible through a collaboration between Kenyatta National Hospital, the Europe-Africa Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association, the University of Nairobi, Aga Khan University, and visiting surgeons from the University of Science and Technology Hospital in Egypt.

The surgery was led by HPB specialist Prof. Soriman alongside KNH and University of Nairobi surgeons Dr K. Ondede, Director of Surgical Services, Dr Muia, Dr Kaisha and Dr Nthambi. They were joined by invited HPB surgeons Dr Karan and Dr Misoi.

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The anaesthesia team, comprising Dr Simiyu, Dr Kasuku, Dr Muchiri, Dr Omundi, Mr Kwame, and residents Dr Atieno and Dr Monda, provided critical support throughout the operation.

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The theatre nursing team, led by B. Khandega and comprising C. Tuwei, M. Wambui, S. Njeru, D. Kemuma, P. Nyaga, J. Kinyanjui and Moraa, ensured seamless patient care, while technical support was provided by C. Muthengi and W. Owelle.

The three-day camp also delivered 13 highly specialized HPB procedures, including four liver resections, one Whipple’s procedure, two hepaticojejunostomies, and six laparoscopic cholecystectomies.

Led by Dr. Gibson Musila, Head of the Department of General Surgery at KNH, the camp went beyond patient care it served as a platform for mentorship and skills transfer, strengthening local expertise in complex liver, pancreatic and biliary surgeries.

“The camp also strengthened local expertise through mentorship and skills transfer, showcasing KNH’s growing capacity to provide world-class specialised care and hope for patients facing complex liver, pancreatic and biliary diseases”, KNH said on X.

“This achievement reflects KNH’s growing capacity to deliver world-class specialised care closer to home, transforming lives and reaffirming its role as a national referral centre where even the most complex medical challenges are met with skill, innovation, and hope”, it added.

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