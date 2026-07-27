‘Odyssey’ continues strong in second week

The film from Universal had an “outstanding hold” for its second weekend, industry analyst David A. Gross said, after it dropped only about 30 per cent from its $124 million (Ksh. 16B) debut.

“Once or twice a year a movie opens big and then plays for weeks and weeks… ‘The Odyssey’ is showing that kind of holding power, and Christopher Nolan has done it before,” said Gross.

With an additional $353 million (Ksh. 45.7B) overseas, the film has already grossed $640 million (82.9B) worldwide.

Based on Homer’s ancient epic poem, the star-studded film tracks hero Odysseus as he faces obstacle after obstacle on his way home from the Trojan War.

The film is shot entirely on IMAX film cameras, as Nolan leaned into filmmaking heritage for this modern adaptation of one of humanity’s oldest stories.

Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway lead the cast as Odysseus and Penelope, with Tom Holland portraying their son Telemachus.