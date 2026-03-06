Local NewsNEWS

State Officers warned against engaging in politics

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has warned Principal Secretaries and State officers against participating in political campaigns.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Implementation of the Constitution director of investigations at EACC, John Lolkoloi said even though the Leadership and Integrity Act exempts Cabinet Secretaries and County Executives from such restrictions, it does not allow other public officers and State officers to engage in political campaigns.

Speaking during the same session EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud said the commission is also pushing for legal and constitutional reforms to bar politicians convicted of corruption from vying for or holding office even while their appeals are still pending.

EACC now wants the Constitution amended so that a person remains disqualified from holding or seeking elective office until the conviction, sentence or decision is successfully overturned on appeal or review.

