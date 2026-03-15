County NewsNEWS

Steel mills power Kenya’s affordable housing push

John Jacob Kioria
By John Jacob Kioria
2 Min Read

Kenya’s Affordable Housing Program is being forged in fire and steel with local steel milling companies powering manufacturing and creating jobs for the youth.

From scrap to skyscrapers, manufacturers are turning discarded metal into the backbone of new homes, thriving communities, and Kenya’s wider development story.

At Jumbo Steel Milling Company I Mombasa, the process begins with heaps of scrap metal, old car parts, twisted beams and discarded machinery.

Giant magnetic plates sweep across the yard, lifting the scrap and feeding it into the furnace.

Inside, flames roar at over 1,600 degrees Celsius, melting the metal into a glowing liquid mass.

From the furnace, the molten steel is poured into molds, then pushed through the hot rolling process.

Cabinet approves implementation of TSA to enhance cash transparency
Kenya open for trade, investment, President Ruto tells American investors
Health funding solutions: Leaders from Great Lakes region convene in Zambia
Nyandarua: Man dies in police cell as family demands answers

Massive rollers stretch and shape the glowing red billets into long rods and bars.

As the steel travels down the line, powerful jets of water cool it, locking in strength and durability.

Finally, workers guide the bars into bundles, strap them tight, and load them onto distribution Lorries bound for housing sites across the country.

The production volumes at the company have grown exponentially translating into employment opportunities.

Every product undergoes rigorous KEBS certification before release, ensuring safety and durability.

And with a fleet of 400 trucks, delivery to housing sites takes less than 24 hours

At the Nyali/VOK Affordable Housing site, approximately 2,000 units are under construction namely studio, one, two, and three bedrooms, alongside a mall and school.

Eighty percent of materials used are locally sourced, underscoring how housing fuels manufacturing and vice versa.

The project is re-writing personal stories like that of Quinter Awino, once a mason, and now a supervisor.

Quinter is urging women to seize opportunities in construction nationwide.

State developing career progression framework for police service
Uhuru condemns killings in DRC, calls for ceasefire
All set for Special Needs Schools Sports event in Nakuru
CS Kindiki affirms cross-border collaboration to tackle regional security threats
DCI nab cocaine trafficker in Thika
Share This Article
Previous Article Taka too hot as he is crowned 2026 WRC Safari Rally winner
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Taka too hot as he is crowned 2026 WRC Safari Rally winner
Rally Sports
A cleaner Nairobi is possible through collective effort-Dr Kithure
County News NEWS
Mapping identifies 37 flood-prone areas in Nairobi
Local News NEWS
Saturday rains cause floods in major roads across Nairobi
County News NEWS

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Outrage mounts over killing of blind teacher by bandits

International NewsNEWS

Ukraine war: Russia hits 118 settlements in one day, says Kyiv

County NewsNEWS

Youth Enterprises lead way in making Mombasa Plastic-Free, creating hundreds of green jobs

County NewsNEWS

Bura municipality board members assume office

Show More