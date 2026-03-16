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Leaders condemn invasion of Tuju’s property

KBC Reporter
By KBC Reporter
1 Min Read
Former Cabinet Minister Raphael Tuju

Leaders of the United Alternative Government have condemned the alleged invasion of former Cabinet Minister Raphael Tuju’s property in Karen, Nairobi.

Speaking during an interdenominational church service at Kitharani Grounds in Gatanga constituency, Murang’a County, DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua claimed there was a hidden motive behind the unlawful takeover, insisting that due legal process must be followed.

The sentiments were echoed by Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who also raised concern over the handling of a loan dispute involving Tuju.

He warned that recent events surrounding the matter raise serious questions about the conduct of institutions tasked with upholding the rule of law.

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