Suspected Anthrax outbreak reported in Vihiga, two human cases confirmed

Vihiga County health and veterinary authorities have reported a suspected anthrax outbreak following the death of two animals and infection of nearly 200 people who are believed to have consumed or handled contaminated meat.

According to Vihiga County Veterinary Director, Dr. Darlington Kadenge, the County has initiated emergency containment measures, including vaccination of livestock and closure of livestock markets in affected areas.

“We have planned a mass vaccination exercise in the affected locality and surrounding areas. About 400 animals will be vaccinated. We urge residents to bring their livestock for immunization,” said Dr. Kadenge.

He further announced the closure of Luanda and Esibuye livestock markets, starting Monday, adding that movement of cattle within Luanda Sub-county has been suspended.

“There will be no movement of cows from Luanda. We are also strengthening disease surveillance and meat inspection. All slaughtering must be done under inspection at approved slaughterhouses,” he said, warning against home slaughter.

Dr. Kadenge urged residents to avoid consuming uninspected meat, noting that the County has 25 licensed slaughterhouses available for public use.

Meanwhile, Director of Public Health, Martin Otsosi, confirmed two human cases, one of whom has died.

“We have traced the second patient who is receiving medical attention. At this point, we confirm two human cases, one fatal,” Otsosi said.

He noted that investigations indicate a suspected anthrax outbreak based on clinical signs and ongoing laboratory analysis.

“Anthrax is a bacterial disease caused by Bacillus anthracis. The most common form is cutaneous anthrax, which starts as a painless skin lesion that develops into a blister and later a black-centered sore,” he explained.

Otsosi warned residents to avoid handling dead animals and to seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms such as skin lesions, fever, fatigue, or general body weakness.

He added that the infection is linked to the handling of a dead animal reported earlier in the area, where individuals involved in skinning carcasses are believed to have been exposed.

“We estimate that about 200 people may have been exposed in that incident, and contact tracing is ongoing,” he said.

Otsosi further emphasized that anthrax cases have been previously reported in parts of Emuhaya, Sabatia, and Luanda, describing it as a recurring public health concern in the county.

“As a Department, we are fully prepared to respond. We have intensified community sensitization and surveillance. Early reporting and treatment are critical in preventing further spread,” he added.

Health authorities have urged the public to cooperate with officials, avoid consuming unknown meat sources, and report any sudden animal deaths immediately.