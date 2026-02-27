County News

Swisscontact hailed for linking TVET graduates to private sector jobs

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Sharon Mosin, Swisscontact Kenya Country Director, with Hon. Shadrack Mwadime, Principal Secretary for Labour and Skills Development, after a briefing meeting at the Ministry of Labour in Nairobi.

Swisscontact has been lauded for mobilising private-sector companies to create real employment pathways for graduates of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, as the government intensifies efforts to bridge Kenya’s skills gap.

During a courtesy call at the Ministry of Labour headquarters in Nairobi, Principal Secretary for Labour and Skills Development Shadrack Mwadime met Swisscontact Kenya’s Country Director Sharon Mosin and Project Manager Jimmy Delyon to discuss scaling up demand-driven training initiatives. The meeting highlighted growing collaboration between government and industry to strengthen workforce readiness.

At the centre of the discussions was the PropelA dual apprenticeship programme, a National Industrial Training Authority (NITA)-accredited model implemented by Swisscontact in partnership with Don Bosco Boys Town and more than 60 private sector companies. The programme integrates classroom learning with structured workplace experience, with trainees spending 25 per cent of their time in class and 75 per cent in industry placements.

 

 

AU, COMESA deploy observers for Rwanda’s 2024 General Elections
Shakahola death toll hits 446, exhumation pushed to next week
Chaos rock Ojwang’s funeral procession as youths torch police station in Homa Bay
MPs urge DCI to probe former bedmate of murdered KNH patient

PS Mwadime commended the initiative for aligning training with labour market needs, noting that stronger industry participation is critical in addressing youth unemployment. Under the leadership of the NITA, the government is recalibrating TVET curricula to ensure closer collaboration with employers and greater responsiveness to market demand.

Swisscontact’s approach focuses on co-creating training content with companies, ensuring graduates acquire practical competencies required in sectors such as manufacturing, construction and services.

Stakeholders emphasised that sustainable solutions to unemployment will depend on sustained public-private partnerships. By embedding students within workplaces during their studies, the model aims to produce job-ready graduates and reduce the mismatch between training and employment opportunities.

The initiative signals a shift towards industry-led skills development as Kenya works to strengthen its workforce for a competitive economy.

Man who allegedly broke into Parliament charged
Investor ventures into mobile labs to facilitate CBC
Drama as Nairobi County dumps garbage at Stima Plaza over Ksh3B debt
I’m ready to reconcile with my boss, says Siaya DG Oduol
‘Light at Last’: Joy as 87-year-old finally gets electricity in Kitui
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya hosts IGAD Conference as government pushes for women’s leadership in peace processes
Next Article EACC recovers Karatina Police Station land worth Ksh12M
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Laikipia county to be treated to action-packed badminton weekend
Badminton Sports
Broad-based Government: DP Kindiki optimistic of 2027 win, rejects one-term talk
Local News NEWS
EACC recovers Karatina Police Station land worth Ksh12M
County News More
Kenya hosts IGAD Conference as government pushes for women’s leadership in peace processes
Local News More

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Young learners urged to actively participate in environmental conservation

County NewsNEWS

Pastor Dorcas distributes relief items to flood victims in Mathare 

County News

Performance PS appeals for more funding

County NewsNEWS

First Lady celebrates World Water Day in Kajiado, donates water tanks to 26 schools

Show More