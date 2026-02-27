Local NewsMoreNEWS

Kenya hosts IGAD Conference as government pushes for women’s leadership in peace processes

Gender CS Hannah Cheptumo said the voices of women must be included not only as participants but also as leaders in peace processes.

By Christine Muchira
The government has underscored the critical role women play in community-level peacebuilding, conflict resolution, and post-conflict recovery.

Speaking during the opening of the IGAD Ministerial Conference on Women, Peace and Security on Friday, the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children’s Services, Hannah Cheptumo, noted that the voices of women must be included not only as participants but also as leaders in peace processes.

She emphasised the urgent need to involve women in mediation and peace processes.

The CS noted that sustainable peace cannot be achieved without the meaningful participation of women at all levels of peace negotiations and decision-making.

The meeting whcih brought together regional leaders, policymakers and peace actors to discuss the role of women in conflict prevention and peacebuilding across the region seeks to strengthen regional cooperation in advancing the Women, Peace and Security agenda, particularly in conflict-affected areas within the IGAD region.

Delegates at the meeting discussed strategies to enhance women's participation in peace and security initiatives, address barriers that hinder their involvement, and promote policies that protect women and girls in conflict situations.

Delegates at the meeting discussed strategies to enhance women’s participation in peace and security initiatives, address barriers that hinder their involvement, and promote policies that protect women and girls in conflict situations.

