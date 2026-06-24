TECNO upgrades its AI agent capabilities for users in Kenya

TECNO has showcased the next stage of evolution for TECNO EllaClaw, its exploratory Beta-stage mobile AI agent designed to bring practical agentic AI into everyday mobile experiences.

The firm says the latest evolution focuses on helping users to complete everyday tasks more smoothly, from cross-app assistance to foundational device management such as mobile data, battery life and storage optimization.

For Kenyan users who depend on their phones to manage work, business, family, travel, content and communication, EllaClaw points to a future where AI can understand intent, support multi-step tasks and reduce digital friction while keeping the user in control.

TECNO says EllaClaw which is operating as an advanced cloud-based agent is designed to work efficiently in the background, with strict permission safeguards and confirmation-first controls for sensitive actions.

“With TECNO EllaClaw, we are exploring how agentic AI can become genuinely practical in real mobile life,” said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO.

“Our goal is to create AI that helps simplify everyday tasks, reduce friction and make advanced experiences more accessible, while ensuring transparency and user control remain central to the experience.”

The AI agent come with the ability to support Smart CleanUp Boost to help resolve system lag and Instant Cool-down Relief through simple prompts.

For mobile data management, EllaClaw also follows a confirmation-first approach for major system adjustments, keeping users informed before key actions are completed.

Additionally, EllaClaw combines system-level intelligence with persistent memory, safely learning user habits and preferences over time.

The agent can also support more personal routines by helping users stay connected with loved ones, monitor real-time weather changes and receive reminders to reach out to family members or partners.

TECNO says a key breakthrough of the upgraded EllaClaw is its ability to securely bridge different software ecosystems. With opt-in access, EllaClaw is designed to interact with third-party app categories such as shopping, transportation, food delivery, smart home and instant messaging.

EllaClaw can also support natural-language tasks such as one-sentence ride hailing, connected device status checks and shopping assistance that helps users find suitable product options inside e-commerce environments.