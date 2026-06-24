ChessSports

KCB Chess Team out to impress in Africa Chess Championship

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

 

Nine-time Kenya Chess Premier League Champions KCB  are targeting to leave a mark at the 2026 Africa Individual Chess Championship, which is ongoing in Jwaneng, Botswana.

The championship concludes Saturday, June 27th.

The championship, one of the premier continental chess events, brings together elite players from across Africa to compete in the Open and Women’s sections and is being played over nine rounds under the Swiss-system format.

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KBC Huduma Partnership

KCB Chess Team is being represented by Joseph Methu, Woman FIDE Master Joyce Nyaruai, Candidate Master Ian Mutuge, Hugh Misiko, Woman FIDE Master Elizabeth Cassidy, Hawi Kaloki, Candidate Master Emmanuel Egesa, Woman Candidate Master Bella Nashipae, and FIDE Master Jadon Simiyu. The technical bench comprises Isaac Babu and Vincent Owuor.

Rising star Elizabeth Cassidy is primed to shine at the event following her recent gold medal triumph in the Africa U16 CHAMPIONSHIP.

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Another upcoming talent itching to succeed is 14-year-old FIDE Master Jadon Simiyu.

The Open section is competitive and features Egyptian Grandmaster Bassem Amin, rated 2628, alongside elite players from Algeria, Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The time control for the event is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes to the end of the game, with a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.

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