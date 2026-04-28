Ten counties explore ways to boost livestock sector

Ten counties drawn from the Frontier Counties Development Council (FCDC) are targeting to deepen collaborations to support the development of their livestock sector.

The counties participating in the Livestock Sector Strengthening Programme which brings together senior county officials from across Kenya’s frontier counties are also seeking to enhance livestock systems and exploit the sector for peacebuilding.

The three-day meeting in Nakuru County aims to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and strategic alignment among the counties.

Early discussions bringing together Directors of Peace, Livestock Production, and Veterinary Services from the counties have generated practical proposals on coordinated action to strengthen livestock value chains and build resilient communities.

The workshop reflects a shared commitment to integrating livestock development with peacebuilding and disaster resilience in arid and semi-arid regions, where livestock remains a key economic and social lifeline.

Organisers said the platform will support policy alignment and institutional coordination to address challenges such as resource conflicts, climate shocks, and disease control.

The workshop which ends on Wednesday is expected to produce actionable recommendations for improving service delivery and inter-county cooperation for the counties which include Garissa, West Pokot, Lamu, Wajir, Turkana, Marsabit, Samburu, Tana River, Mandera and Isiolo.

Notable attendees include Marsabit County Secretary and Ms. Milgo Keynan, the County Chief Executive Member (CCEM) for Agriculture and Livestock, Garissa County. Also present are the CCEM for Agriculture and Livestock, Samburu County, and the CCEM for Culture, Gender and Social Services.