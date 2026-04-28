African countries eye private capital to accelerate digital connectivity

Private capital is expected to help African countries accelerate digital connectivity that will support expansion of cross-border trade of goods and services.

This comes amid shrinking commitment of public resources to develop the much needed infrastructure to sustain growth of the digital economy as a result of rising debt and disruptions in the global economy.

“The opportunities for increasing domestic mobilization of resources through taxation is becoming constrained. The opportunity of mobilizing resources through debt is also becoming constrained,” said Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during the official opening of Connected Africa Summit 2026.

According to a report by the African Union, Africa is in need of an estimate $8 billion investment annually until 2030 to expand its digital infrastructure.

At least half of the projected capital requirement will go towards expanding fibre connectivity, data centres and cloud infrastructure.

However, speakers called on policymakers in the continent to ensure there is investment predictability and harmonization of issues such as wayleave and spectrum charges which could unlock private capital.

“Funds flow where policies and regulations including cross border are such that it gives you trust and predictability,” said Aneliya Muller, Senor Digital Development Specialist at the World Bank.

Prof Kindiki further called for collaboration in areas such as public service digitization and harnessing of youth talent in Africa.

“Regional and continental digital integration remain an urgent call for all of us. Our nations cannot afford digital islands. The future certainly belongs to those consolidating efforts towards connecting policy with infrastructure, infrastructure with enterprise and enterprise with the people,” Prof. Kithure Kindiki, Deputy President.

Delegates also stressed on the need to ensure the continent develops indigenous solutions to guarantee data security, improved access to services and digital sovereignty.

“We must begin to manufacture and assemble our own digital devices, develop our own platforms and solutions, build smart cities tailored to African realities and invest in research institutions that drive innovation and scale,” added Dr Shadric Namalomba, Minister of ICT Malawi.

The 15th Connected Africa Summit which has attracted at least 1500 delegates from more than 30 countries.