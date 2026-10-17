Tenth FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup gets underway today in Morocco

The tenth edition of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will kick off on Saturday evening in Morocco with four matches on the card as 24 nations battle it out between today and November 7th, when the final will be staged in Rabat.

Hosts Morocco are in Group A with New Zealand, Argentina, and Germany, while defending champions North Korea are in Group B, alongside Poland, Nigeria, and Puerto Rico.

Brazil is in Group C and will compete against Norway, Ghana, and Canada. Meanwhile, Group D consists of France, Venezuela, Japan, and Zambia.

Kenya’s Junior Starlets, who are making their 2nd appearance since the 2024 edition in the Dominican Republic, will get their Group E campaign underway next Monday against China before facing the USA on the 22nd and Samoa three days later.

Spain, Chile, Mexico, and Australia make up Group F.

Four matches are lined up today as Argentina and Germany will lock horns in the opening match in Group A starting at 6 p.m. before the action shifts to Group B as the defending champions North Korea will tackle Puerto Rico.

Hosts Morocco will play match three of the day against New Zealand at 9 p.m. as Nigeria plays Poland in a Group B fixture concurrently from 9 p.m.