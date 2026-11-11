AFCON 2027 qualifiers return with matchdays 3 and 4

The battle for places at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) PAMOJA 2027 returns between 12th and 17th November with 48 matches across the continent in Matchdays 3 and 4 of the qualifying campaign.

A series of high-stakes double-headers will take the competition past its halfway stage as some teams which made poor starts try to revive their chances, while those that started strongly will be keen to keep up the momentum and seal their tickets early for the East African AFCON.

After matchdays 3 and 4 set for this month, the final two qualifying rounds will be held in March 2027.

Group C promises some of the most compelling encounters, with Côte d’Ivoire and Gambia both boasting perfect records after two matches.

The Elephants, under returning coach Hervé Renard, host the Scorpions in Bouaké on Thursday, 12 November, before travelling to Bakau for the return fixture five days later.

The two encounters could have a major influence on the battle for Group C’s qualifying places.

In the same section, Ghana face a crucial double-header against Somalia, knowing that further dropped points could seriously damage their hopes of returning to the continental finals.

Group K features another meeting between unbeaten teams, with Mali and Rwanda both on six points ahead of their encounters in Bamako and Kigali.

Cabo Verde, who made history with their maiden FIFA World Cup appearance in 2026, will also be seeking to strengthen their position when they meet Liberia twice.

In Group J, Senegal face Sudan in two important fixtures, with the Lions of Teranga having collected four points from their opening two matches.

Sudan are just one point behind, ensuring both encounters carry considerable significance for the qualifying race.

Mozambique, also on four points, will meanwhile face Ethiopia home and away, with the opportunity to maintain their challenge for one of the qualifying places.

Morocco will seek to preserve their perfect start to Group A when they face Niger in two encounters on 13 and 17 November.

Elsewhere, Egypt face Malawi in Group B, with the seven-time African champions beginning a new chapter under recently appointed coach Ali Maher.

Angola, also on four points, will meet South Sudan twice in the same group.

Group D features an intriguing contest between South Africa and co-hosts Kenya.

Bafana Bafana have made a perfect start with six points and will seek to maintain their momentum against a Kenyan side coached by former South African international striker Benni McCarthy.

DR Congo also enters the international window with maximum points in Group E, where they face Sierra Leone twice.

Cameroon meets Namibia in Group G, while Tunisia faces neighboring Libya in Group H and Algeria takes on Togo in Group I, with all three teams seeking to consolidate their positions in closely contested groups.

In Group L, Nigeria faces co-hosts Tanzania in a double-header that could prove decisive for the Super Eagles’ qualification ambitions.

The Super Eagles have three points from their opening two fixtures, three behind group leaders Guinea-Bissau, who face Madagascar twice.

With Tanzania already qualified as a co-host, Nigeria must finish above the other competing teams to secure their place at the finals.

Elsewhere, Group F remains finely balanced, with Benin and Burkina Faso level at the top before their respective double-headers against Central African Republic and Mauritania.

Zambia, Burundi, Togo and Algeria are also involved in important Group I encounters, where the qualification picture remains open.

The three host nations — Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda — have already qualified automatically for the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON PAMOJA 2027.

In groups featuring a host nation, only the highest-placed team excluding the host will qualify from the group, while the top two finishers in the remaining groups will progress to the finals.

The qualifying campaign will conclude with Matchdays 5 and 6 in March 2027, when the remaining places at Africa’s flagship football tournament will be confirmed.

The TotalEnergies CAF AFCON PAMOJA 2027 will take place from 19 June to 17 July 2027 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, marking the first time three countries will jointly stage the competition.

With qualification places increasingly within reach for the early leaders and the pressure mounting on teams seeking to recover from disappointing starts, Matchdays 3 and 4 promise six days of compelling international football across the continent.