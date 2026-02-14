Dorminant Agnes Jebet retains 10km Absa Sirikwa Cross Country title

Reigning World cross-country champion Agnes Jebet Ng’etich produced a dominant performance to retain her 10 km title at the 5th Absa Sirikwa Classic World Cross-Country Tour at the Lobo Village on Saturday in Eldoret.

Ngetich, who led from gun to tape, was in her own class to bag her 2nd title of the gold label race in her 3rd attempt, crossing the finish line in a time of 32:28.

Mercy Chepkemoi clocked 33:42 to settle for silver, ahead of Catherine Manangole, who rounded up the Kenyan podium clean sweep with bronze in 33:51.

Ugandan Joy Cheptoyek finished 4th, followed by Kenyans who took positions 5 to 25.

Ngetich was elated with the victory, which came barely a month after claiming her first cross-country global title in the USA.

“The climate was the same, and I loved the atmosphere. Everyone was cheering me on, and it gave me the motivation to continue running. I was not feeling lonely because the fans were in every corner. About the World Cross Country Championships, I had waited for that medal for a long time, and I appreciate that a lot. Cross country is something I’ve loved since I was young. I don’t have any programme at the moment and will speak to my coach to know the way forward.” Said Ngetich