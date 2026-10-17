DP Kindiki moves to marshall support in Mt. Kenya region 

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged locals in Mt. Kenya region to rally behind President William Ruto ahead of next year’s presidential election saying his development record speaks for itself.

Citing the tarmacking of roads, last mile electricity connectivity, modern markets and the coffee sub-sector reforms, DP Kindiki maintained that President William Ruto has delivered his 2022 election pledges and therefore deserves another term.

Speaking in Thumaita in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County where he flagged off electricity connection materials including poles, DP Kindiki said that the government had lined up mega projects in the region and across the country.

“We have delivered our promises but we still have more projects lined up,” he said, citing the planned dualling of Mwea-Embu-Chuka-Meru road. “I have approached the President and he has agreed to it, we are going to have that road soon,” he said.

While challenging the opposition to show Kenyans their development plan, Kindiki added that President Ruto should be reelected on the basis of his performance. “When they come here, ask them what they did during their time in office,” he said, adding: “Did they bring electricity or build roads the way we are doing here today?”

At the same time, DP Kindiki also called for unity in Mt. Kenya, urging locals to reject leaders who are engaging in politics of hate, division and ethnic animosity.

“Recently, I met the elders from Kiama Kia Ma, Njuri Ncheke and Embu Council of Elders and that is the directive they gave me and they are even willing to approach their counterparts from other parts of the country,” the Deputy President said.

Since 2022, DP Kindiki said that 32,000 households in Kirinyaga County had been connected with electricity adding 10,800 additional households are set to benefit from the ongoing project.

“In Gichugu constituency, there are 28 last mile electricity projects, targeting 2,100 households,” he affirmed. At Thumaita, the last mile electricity project is set to light up Gathoge, Piai, and Kiumbui areas, by connecting 114 homes with power, he said.

DP Kindiki was accompanied by Gichugu MP Gichimu Githinji, Principal Secretaries Mary Muthoni (Public Health), Alex Wachira (Energy), Members of Kirinyaga County Assembly and a host of other grassroots leaders.

Later, DP Kindiki toured Ndia Constituency where he flagged off electrification materials for the Kamagoti-Muthangaini area which will connect 95 more homes with power.

DP Kindiki has intensified his tour of the Mt. Kenya, having already held public engagements in Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Nyeri and Kiambu County as he seeks to consolidate support in the vote-rich region.