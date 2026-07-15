The missing infrastructure behind Africa’s green century

Africa is being asked to power the global green transition while simultaneously financing its own development under some of the world’s highest borrowing costs.

As Prime Minister Mia Motley highlighted at COP27, rich countries are able to borrow capital with interest rates of between 1 to 4%, whereas poorer countries, seen as riskier investments, borrow against interest rates of around 14%.

This is the central contradiction shaping the continent’s economic future.

On paper, Africa appears uniquely positioned to lead the next era of green industrialisation. The continent holds approximately 30% of the world’s critical mineral reserves according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and possesses 60% of the world’s best solar resources according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Yet despite this potential, Africa receives just 2% of global clean energy investment. The gap between endowment and investment isn’t a market failure but a pricing one, rooted in currency volatility, sovereign-risk perception, and weak regulatory certainty that push African borrowing costs well above those in Europe or North America.

Debt servicing compounds the problem. Kenya’s debt-service-to-revenue ratio for example stood at 67.1% in mid-2025, more than double the IMF’s recommended 30% ceiling. Across the continent, the World Bank’s Africa Pulse warns that several governments now spend more servicing debt than investing in the sectors that would let them grow out of it. A “green transition” financed this way isn’t a transition. It’s a deferral.

Kenya illustrates both the promise and the contradiction. It generates roughly 90% of its electricity from renewables (geothermal, hydro, wind, and solar) and is Africa’s largest geothermal producer. Yet youth unemployment and underemployment remain acute, and informal work still absorbs the large majority of new jobs created each year (KNBS, Economic Survey 2025).

Clean power generation, on its own, does not create manufacturing, logistics, maintenance, or enterprise pathways. Without those, a green transition stays narrow and economically fragile, however clean the grid becomes. The global conversation around Africa’s green transition must therefore not become trapped in a dangerous illusion that climate finance alone will solve the problem.

The deeper point is that Africa’s green transition is a labour-market transition before it is an energy one. Roughly 10 to 12 million young Africans enter the labour market every year (Mastercard Foundation, Africa Youth Employment Outlook 2026), most of them into informal work. “Green jobs” cannot remain a niche climate-circle conversation and must become an economic development strategy.

With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) providing a framework for regional integration, Africa has an opportunity to build competitive value chains in areas such as electric mobility, battery technologies, climate-smart agriculture, sustainable construction materials, and circular economy industries.

Ultimately, the success of Africa’s green transition will not be measured solely by emissions reduced or megawatts installed. It will be measured by the number of decent jobs created, the resilience of businesses built, the competitiveness of industries developed, and the economic opportunities unlocked for millions of young Africans.

This is the defining challenge before leaders convening at the inaugural GreenWorks for Africa Forum on 12–13 August 2026. The task is not simply to accelerate Africa’s green transition, but to build the governance, partnerships, and investment frameworks that convert the continent’s natural endowments into sustainable industries, quality employment, and shared prosperity.

Disclaimer: Views expressed on this article do not represent the position of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.