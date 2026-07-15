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Kenya condoles with Qatar over former Emir’s death

Mudavadi pays tribute to Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, describing him as a visionary leader.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
1 Min Read

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi on Wednesday extended Kenya’s condolences to the Government and people of Qatar following the death of former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

After visiting the residence of Qatar’s Ambassador to Kenya, Mutair Al Enazi, where he signed the Book of Condolence, Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi paid tribute to the former Emir.

He described Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani as a visionary leader whose guidance was central to Qatar’s transformation and emergence on the global stage.

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Mudavadi also reaffirmed Kenya’s solidarity with the people of Qatar during their period of mourning and reiterated the country’s commitment to strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations between the two nations.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary was accompanied by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale during the visit.

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