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Kenya establishes diplomatic mission in Kingston, Jamaica

High Commissioner Mwenda Karisa arrives in Kingston to commence tour of duty

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
2 Min Read

Kenya has established its first resident diplomatic mission in Jamaica, a move officials are hailing as a historic milestone in relations between the two Commonwealth nations.

Previously, Kenya’s engagement with Jamaica and the wider Caribbean was managed remotely by its embassy in Havana, Cuba, which served as the country’s diplomatic hub for both the Caribbean and Latin America. The new mission in Kingston alters this, providing Kenya with a permanent, resident presence in the Caribbean for the first time.

The new High Commission in Kingston officially began operations this week with the arrival of High Commissioner Mwenda Karisa. She was received by officials from Jamaica’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, as well as members of the Kenyan diaspora.

Ambassador Franz Hall, Jamaica’s Under-Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, welcomed Karisa at Norman Manley International Airport, accompanied by staff from the newly established mission.

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The resident mission is expected to bolster bilateral engagement by offering a permanent platform for diplomatic dialogue, promoting trade and investment, facilitating cultural exchanges, and providing consular services.

It is also expected to foster cooperation in areas of mutual interest and support closer people-to-people connections between Kenya and Jamaica.

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Kenya says that the new mission underscores its commitment to deepening political, economic, and cultural relations with Jamaica, and to expanding engagement with the broader Caribbean region.

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