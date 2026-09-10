Three arrested as police recover 600 rolls of bhang in Kahawa West

Police have arrested three suspected drug dealers in Kahawa West, Nairobi, in an operation targeting the illegal drug trade and related criminal activity.

Officers recovered more than 600 rolls of suspected bhang, pieces of bhang cookies and two kilograms of unprocessed suspected bhang, all believed to have been prepared for distribution.

Police also seized electronic devices suspected to have been stolen. Investigations are underway to establish their origin and possible links to other offences.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts to disrupt drug distribution networks and trace criminal activities associated with the illegal trade.

The three suspects remain in custody pending processing and arraignment in court.