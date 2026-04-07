Stakeholders push for enhanced digital safety in Africa

Stakeholders are calling for action to ensure safe internet access, stressing that digital connectivity should benefit young people’s ability to learn, to build skills and to contribute to the economy.

However, the future of digital access and safety remains a complex and pressing issue among child protection actors, particularly in the face of rising cases of Online Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (OCSEA).

ChildFund last week convened civil society, government leaders and academia in Nairobi for a roundtable discussion on the future of digital access and safety in Africa, especially for children who are most vulnerable to abuse.

In Africa, the world’s youngest continent, 40% of children aged 15 and above now have access to the internet, according to African Union Child Online Safety and Empowerment Policy.

Access to digital technology in Africa is accelerating at a rapid pace, but safety is not being prioritized, ChildFund notes. “Technology is growing at a very fast rate and we cannot sit and watch,” said Chege Ngugi, Africa Regional Director at ChildFund International.

“There are gaps in terms of digital literacy, training and the resources available to equip our young people, parents, communities, and law enforcement to protect children online,” he said.

ChildFund has been a global leader in the fight against online exploitation and abuse of children online since 2019 when online sexual exploitation and abuse was identified as a critical issue facing young people globally.

The Nairobi meeting featured experts, policy advocates and young people who shared their experiences and possible solutions. The collective theme centered on the need for co-creation, co-investment and a shared understanding that the implications of online harm go beyond child protection.

“Embedding safety into access through regulation, education, and partnership is our collective duty,” said Isam Ghanim, ChildFund’s President and CEO. “Digital access creates opportunity, but the risks evolve as fast as technology does. We know the risks. It is up to us to make sure we are ahead of them.”

ChildFund has been instrumental in advancing a nationwide grassroots movement within the US to promote online safety for children and urge Congress to move online safety legislation forward.

Additionally it has also convened and leads the End Online Sexual Exploitation and Abuse of Children (End OSEAC) Coalition, a group of like-minded organizations advancing online safety legislation and giving a platform to survivors and parents of children who have lost their lives to online exploitation and abuse.

ChildFund, the Coalition and the Coalition’s Survivor’s Council are leaders in the online safety advocacy space and will continue advocating for legislation to protect children and young people from online sexual exploitation and abuse.