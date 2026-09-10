Tourism board partners with luxury magazine Tatler to profile restaurants, hotels

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has partnered with international luxury lifestyle and culture brand Tatler to profile and recognise hotels and restaurants setting the standard for hospitality excellence across Africa.

The move extends Kenya’s reach into the luxury travel segment and strengthens its standing among the world’s most sought-after high-end destinations.

Through the three-year partnership, Kenya will host the inaugural Tatler Best Africa on October 8, celebrating leading hospitality facilities across the continent.

The partnership will also position Kenya across the international luxury travel ecosystem through Tatler’s platforms and events. It will further spotlight Kenya’s diverse premium tourism offering, spanning safari, coast, conservation, culture, gastronomy, wellness, fashion, art and sports tourism, while creating opportunities to promote Kenya’s MICE and tourism investment potential.

Principal Secretary for Tourism, Prof. Julius Bitok, said the partnership will help profile Kenya’s hospitality standards while supporting the country’s ambition to attract more high-value international events and visitors.

“Recognition matters, standards matter, and the quality of the visitor experience matters. As we compete for a greater share of the international tourism market, we must continuously demonstrate the strength, diversity and quality of what Kenya has to offer.

Tatler Best Africa provides an important platform to showcase our hospitality excellence to discerning travellers, travel advisors, investors and influential audiences across Africa, Asia and the wider international market.”

He added that the partnership comes as the Ministry continues to work with stakeholders to identify and attract events to Kenya, with MICE identified as a key growth area, supported by ongoing investment in the country’s events infrastructure.

“The Ministry is currently working with stakeholders to identify and attract more high-value international events to Kenya, with MICE being a key area of growth for our tourism sector. In 2025, Kenya attracted over 736,000 delegates and generated more than Ksh 11 billion in direct revenue, which represents a significant contribution to the tourism and hospitality industry.”

Tatler, the British luxury publication, began in 1901 and caters to an affluent readership, focusing on upper-class social events, luxury, and royal-watching, a clientele that KTB is working to nab. An off-shoot, Tatler Africa premiered digitally in 2025 and officially launched in March 2026.

“Events such as Tatler Best Africa are a step in the right direction, demonstrating Kenya’s growing capacity to host high-value international platforms that bring influential global audiences to our country while creating opportunities across the wider tourism and hospitality value chain,” Prof. Bitok added.

The partnership will also include training and knowledge-sharing programmes focused on luxury service standards, destination storytelling, international market expectations and digital communications, alongside further Tatler-led forums, salons, dinners and cultural experiences.

Tatler Africa Managing Director, Bonita Mutoni, said Kenya’s strong tourism and hospitality proposition made it a natural partner for the launch of Tatler Best Africa.

“Kenya is one of Africa’s most compelling tourism destinations, combining world-class hospitality, iconic landscapes and diverse experiences,” Mutoni said. “We are proud to partner with Kenya Tourism Board as our first destination partner for Tatler Best Africa and to bring our network of travellers, investors and tastemakers to Kenya.”

Honourees will be selected by a panel of hospitality leaders, chefs, travel specialists and cultural figures drawn from across Africa.

Through the partnership, Tatler Africa will also connect KTB with international travel trade partners, including luxury platforms and exhibitions such as ILTM Cannes, Arabian Travel Market and PURE Life Experiences, as well as travel advisors, tour operators and hospitality groups.

Tatler’s presence across eleven Asian markets will provide an additional avenue for Kenya to diversify its source markets and grow international visitor numbers.

KTB Chief Executive Officer, June Chepkemei, said the partnership strengthens the board’s role in connecting Kenyan tourism businesses with international markets.

“Our role at KTB is to create that bridge, connecting Kenya’s tourism products, experiences and businesses with travellers and markets around the world. This partnership gives us an opportunity to showcase the best of Kenya, celebrate excellence within our tourism sector and position our destination within the international luxury travel ecosystem,” Chepkemei said.

The inaugural Tatler Best Africa will take place during the 16th edition of the Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE), running from 6-8 October 2026.

The convergence will bring together international travel trade, hosted buyers, hospitality players and influential industry audiences, providing an additional platform to showcase Kenya’s tourism products, hospitality excellence and capacity to host high-value international events.