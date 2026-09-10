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Nairobi businessman Walter Keya charged with Ksh15.1M fraud

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has charged Nairobi businessman Walter Wekhanya Keya with three offences linked to an alleged Ksh15.1 million fraud.

Keya was arraigned before Makadara Law Courts Senior Resident Magistrate Stephany Bett, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to defraud, obtaining money by false pretence and possession of proceeds of crime.

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The court heard that between May and October 2023 at Drive Inn in Starehe Sub-County, Nairobi, Keya and others conspired to obtain Ksh15.1 million from Constant Wanyonyi by falsely claiming they could invest the money in a business venture.

In a second count, Keya is accused of obtaining Ksh5.1 million from Wanyonyi through the same false representation.

The third count alleges that Keya knowingly possessed the Ksh5.1 million, which he knew to be proceeds of crime committed by himself or other persons.

The prosecution did not oppose Keya’s release on bond or bail.

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The court granted him a Ksh10 million bond with a surety of a similar amount, or an alternative cash bail of Ksh5 million.

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