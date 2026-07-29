Three arrested over Ksh4.8M embezzlement of Igembe North NG-CDF funds

Three suspects have been arrested over the alleged embezzlement of Ksh4.8 million meant for the purchase and installation of electricity transformers under the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) in Igembe North Constituency.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said the funds, allocated during the 2014/2015 Financial Year, were intended for the purchase and installation of six transformers in various parts of the constituency but the project was never implemented.

The three include Pauline Waruguru Mwangi, James Muroki Eusebio and James Ntonjira Ntongai.

According to EACC, investigations established that the NG-CDF Committee for Igembe North received the funds for the installation of transformers at Buathine, Ethiopia, Ntobocui, Luciuti MCK, Marere Centre and Muurune, with each transformer allocated Ksh800,000.

The commission said the money was transferred into six project bank accounts before being withdrawn on the same day by account signatories James Muroki Eusebio, James Ntonjira Ntongai and Joshua M’maroo, allegedly with the authority of then NG-CDF Fund Manager Pauline Waruguru Mwangi.

Investigators further established that although the committee claimed to have engaged the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) and the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) to undertake the works, both institutions confirmed they neither received payment nor any communication regarding the procurement process.

“No transformers were procured or installed at any of the identified project sites,” the Commission said in a statement.

Following completion of investigations, EACC forwarded the inquiry file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved charges against the four suspects.

The suspects face charges including conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, unlawful acquisition of public property, abuse of office and misappropriation of Constituency Development Funds.

EACC has directed the remaining suspect, Joshua M’maroo, to report to its Upper Eastern Regional Office in Isiolo or any nearby Commission office for processing and arraignment.