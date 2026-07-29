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Hustler Fund unveils Tukuze Hub initiative for top borrowers

Initiative targets borrowers with strong repayment records to help them expand their businesses

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Hustler Fund has launched a new initiative dubbed Tukuze Hub to support borrowers with strong repayment records through business training, financial literacy and enterprise development programmes.

The initiative, which is being implemented in partnership with Strathmore University and the African Management Institute (AMI), was unveiled during a Hustler Fund Town Hall meeting in Mombasa.

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According to the Fund, selected beneficiaries have been invited via SMS to participate in short interviews with members of the Hustler Fund team to confirm their eligibility and receive details on the support available under the initiative.

The Tukuze Hub forms part of the broader Hustler Fund Baraza, an interactive forum designed to promote responsible borrowing, timely loan repayment and financial literacy among entrepreneurs.

The forum brings together Hustler Fund leadership, national and county government representatives, financial institutions, business support organisations and entrepreneurs to share experiences and explore opportunities for business growth.

Geoffrey Ochande, who represented the Chief Executive Officer, said the Town Hall meeting provided an opportunity to engage directly with beneficiaries, celebrate their achievements and gather feedback to strengthen financial inclusion.

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He noted that the Fund is seeking to move beyond providing credit by encouraging responsible borrowing, savings and stronger enterprise growth.

“Borrow with purpose, invest wisely, save consistently and repay your loans responsibly,” Ochande urged beneficiaries, adding that collaboration among stakeholders will help ensure more residents benefit from opportunities created through the Fund.

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