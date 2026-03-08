County NewsNEWS

NLP leader calls for audit of Nairobi drainage systems

By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

National Liberal Party Leader Dr. Augustus Muli has demanded an independent public audit of Nairobi’s drainage and flood management systems, following the deadly floods that have left more than twenty people dead and displaced scores of families across the capital.

Dr. Muli said the audit was necessary to expose systemic failures that have allowed blocked drainage, poor urban planning, and encroachment on waterways to persist despite repeated government pledges. “Every heavy rainfall continues to expose the same failures,” he noted, stressing that both the National Government and Nairobi County Government must be held accountable for inadequate preparedness and response.

The NLP leader expressed condolences to families who lost loved ones and solidarity with residents whose homes, businesses, and livelihoods were swept away. He described the disaster as “a painful reminder of a crisis this city has endured repeatedly over the years.”

Recalling last year’s nationwide floods that killed hundreds and displaced thousands, Dr. Muli criticized what he termed “broken promises” of reforms, relocation from dangerous riverbanks, and improved flood management systems.

He called for immediate emergency assistance for affected families, including shelter, food, and medical support, alongside long-term investment in modern drainage infrastructure and strict enforcement of riparian protection laws.

“The lives of Nairobi residents cannot continue to be treated as collateral damage of poor planning and broken promises. The era of empty statements is over—what the people of Nairobi need now is action, accountability, and leadership,” Dr. Muli declared.

