Three people to remain in custody over kidnapping saga in Likoni

A Mombasa court has Friday granted police seven days to detain three people suspected to have played a key role in the disappearance of a 4-month-old in the Likoni area.

Senior Principal Magistrate Vincent Adet allowed the application against the minor’s mother Jackline Bahati Kioko, her uncle, Stephen Mugambi, and his wife (aunt) Mercy Masika.

Prosecution Counsel Yassir Mohamed told the court that the minor was allegedly kidnapped on the night of 4 June inside her mum’s bedroom in the couple’s house.

He added that the investigators believe they colluded with other unknown persons to kidnap the minor and police needed time to interrogate them, trace the child’s birth certificate, immunization card, and other documents as well record statements from neighbors.

Hon. Adet heard that police had to rescue the three from mob baying for their blood adding that if released, their lives are at risk, they could interfere with the investigations and derail the cause of justice.

The application is supported by an affidavit sworn by a policewoman, who stated that the child’s mother, Jackline reported the incident at the station.

The mother told the police that her 4 months old went missing while sleeping with her at home but investigators the mother, her uncle, and his wife colluded in the disappearance of the infant.

The investigator added that the three live in the same household where the victim went missing and from preliminary investigation there is reason to believe they were involved in the abduction of the minor.

The policewoman posits that the child was last seen having been placed to sleep in her mother’s bedroom and upon visiting the scene there was no established burglary.

The investigators believe the suspects are in cahoots with another unknown person whose identities are yet to be established and requested more time to unmask the mystery.

The matter is set for mention on 23 June 2023.