BasketballSports

Thunder strikes Ksh.10M sponsorship deal with I&M Bank

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
3 Min Read

Reigning Kenya Basketball Federation Men’s Premier League Champions Nairobi City Thunder (NCT), has landed a massive sponsorship deal after I&M Bank announced their sponsorship of the regional basketball poeerhouse side.

The investment will see I&M Bank become the team’s Official Banking Partner for the remainder of the 2026 Kenya National Basketball League season, ‘while supporting the club’s ambition to elevate Kenyan basketball onto the continental and global stage’ statement from the Bank reads.

The deal runs from 25 May 2026 until the conclusion of the season in September 2026, with an automatic extension if the season continues beyond that date, until conclusion.

Speaking during the launch, I&M Regional CEO, Kihara Maina said: “We are proud to stand with Nairobi City Thunder at a time when the club continues to raise the standard of basketball not just in Kenya, but also across the region. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting homegrown excellence, investing in youth, and building meaningful connections with communities through sport.”

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Thunder became the first Kenyan club to qualify for the Basketball Africa League (BAL)in 2024, then went on to repeat the fete in 2025 on top of winning the Kenya National Basketball Federation league undefeated two seasons in a row, the 2023/2024 and the 2024/25 campaigns.

The club’s CEO & Founder, Colin Rasmussen, termed the partnership a statement of belief from the bank, adding that they hope to build on it to give their fans the perfect experience.

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“When people think about basketball, they see the players. What they don’t always see is the ecosystem around it – creators, businesses, event staff, media professionals, and young entrepreneurs. Partnerships like this help grow that entire ecosystem. We are delighted to launch this partnership with I&M Bank today as it provides essential resources and enhances our operational capacity,” Rasmussen said.

The sponsorship goes directly into supporting Nairobi City Thunder to prepare and participate in the upcoming tournaments, ensuring that they have all the necessary requirements to effectively compete in tournaments like the Basketball Africa League (BAL) and beyond.

Forward Tom ‘Bush’ Wamukota said the support would add to the players’ motivation.

“This partnership means a lot to us as players because it shows that our work is being recognized at the highest level. Having I&M Bank behind Nairobi City Thunder gives us extra motivation to compete hard, represent the badge well, and make our supporters proud throughout the season,” he said.

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