France open World Cup campaign with 3-1 win over Senegal

France began their 2026 World Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Senegal in their Group I opener at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, avoiding a repeat of their shock defeat to the same opponents at the 2002 tournament.

Senegal were the sharper side for much of the first half. Nicolas Jackson saw a shot deflect off the post and goalkeeper Mike Maignan before going out of play, while Ismaila Sarr blazed an open chance over the bar just before the break after a low pull-back from Sadio Mane.

France improved markedly after half-time. Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock just after the hour mark, turning home a low through-ball from Michael Olise. Bradley Barcola added a second late on, dinking a finish over Edouard Mendy after good work from substitute Adrien Rabiot. Mbappe then struck again to complete his brace before Senegal substitute Ibrahim Mbaye pulled one back deep into stoppage time.

The brace was a landmark moment for Mbappe. The two goals took him to 14 World Cup goals overall, moving him past Just Fontaine as France’s all-time leading scorer at the tournament and leaving him two short of Miroslav Klose’s all-time record of 16. The goals also lifted Mbappe to 58 international goals for France, overtaking Olivier Giroud as the country’s outright top scorer.

France, runners-up in 2022 and champions in 2018, next face Iraq in their second group game, while Senegal turn their attention to Norway.