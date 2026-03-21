‘There’s 75% chance of CAS upholding CAF ruling says’ Bizzini

Romain Bizzini,a lawyer at the Paris Bar, has said the appeal filed by Senegal at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) challenging the CAF appeals committee decision to strip them of the 2025 AFCON title is likely to be dismissed.

Bizzini views that there is a 75% chance that CAS is likely to uphold the CAF appeals committee ruling.

“I would say there is a 75% chance that CAF’s decision will be upheld and Morocco will remain champion.The strictness of the regulations tends to favor a confirmation of the forfeit.”Bizzini stated

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The CAF appeals committee ruling this week found Senegal to have committed an offence of walking off the pitch in the January 18th final and concluded it as a forfeiture.Morocco were handed a 3-0 win and declared champions as a result.