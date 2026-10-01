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Tourism regulator steps up classification drive in Western Kenya

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

The Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA) has intensified engagement with hospitality stakeholders in Western Kenya on the upcoming East African National Classification Exercise.

The exercises which also targets safety and security in the sector is meant to prepare hotels and other hospitality establishments in the region to understand classification requirements and improve service standards.

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The safety and security component, led by Tourist Police Unit Commandant Lydia Ligami is addressing security concerns affecting visitors, guests and tourism facilities, while promoting measures to strengthen safety across the region’s hospitality sector.

The initiative comes as Western Kenya seeks to strengthen its tourism offering, with destinations around Lake Victoria, Kakamega Forest, the region’s cultural attractions and emerging hospitality centres serving both domestic and international visitors.

TRA director of standards and Accreditation Frederick Omondi said safety, security, quality and classification standards is critical to positioning Western Kenya as a competitive and sustainable tourism destination.

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