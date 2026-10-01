Senate directs arrest of Tharaka Nithi Governor for snubbing multiple summons

The Senate Standing Committee on Education has directed the Inspector General of Police to issue a warrant of arrest for Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki over his repeated failure to honour summonses.

The Committee ordered the arrest on Thursday after Governor Njuki failed to appear before it despite repeated invitations since March 2026.

The governor was first invited on March 12, 2026, to deliberate on the implementation of Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) and County Vocational Education and Training programmes in the county.

Following a request by the County Government, the Committee rescheduled the meeting to June 16, 2026, but he skipped again, prompting the Committee to reschedule the meeting to August 4, 2026.

The Committee subsequently summoned him to appear on September 8, 2026, and imposed a KSh500,000 fine, which he didn’t pay, even after a no-show.

The MPs decided to escalate the matter on Thursday after Governor Njuki failed to attend a meeting to provide information and written submissions on the matter.

They directed Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to issue a warrant of arrest and produce Governor Njuki before the Committee on November 17, 2026, at 9 a.m.

The Committee maintains that the Governor’s attendance is necessary to enable Senators to obtain clarification on the implementation of county education programmes and assess challenges affecting the delivery of ECDE and vocational training services to residents of Tharaka Nithi County.

Under Section 19 of the Powers and Privileges Act, the Clerk transmits an order directly to the Inspector General of Police to track down, arrest, and produce the individual before the committee.