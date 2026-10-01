Local NewsNEWS

Senate directs arrest of Tharaka Nithi Governor for snubbing multiple summons

The Governor is expected to appear before the Senate Education Committee on 17th November 2026 at 9.00 a.m.

Abdiaziz Hashim
By Abdiaziz Hashim
2 Min Read

The Senate Standing Committee on Education has directed the Inspector General of Police to issue a warrant of arrest for Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki over his repeated failure to honour summonses.

The Committee ordered the arrest on Thursday after Governor Njuki failed to appear before it despite repeated invitations since March 2026.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The governor was first invited on March 12, 2026, to deliberate on the implementation of Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) and County Vocational Education and Training programmes in the county.

Following a request by the County Government, the Committee rescheduled the meeting to June 16, 2026, but he skipped again, prompting the Committee to reschedule the meeting to August 4, 2026.

The Committee subsequently summoned him to appear on September 8, 2026, and imposed a KSh500,000 fine, which he didn’t pay, even after a no-show.

The MPs decided to escalate the matter on Thursday after Governor Njuki failed to attend a meeting to provide information and written submissions on the matter.

Guterres leads call to make Africa ‘a renewable energy superpower’
Operation to weed out Haiti gangs intensifies
Kakamega Governor sets date for sugar conference to tackle industry challenges in Western-Nyanza regions
Green Thinking Action Party youth list issues key to restoring public trust in gov’t

They directed Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to issue a warrant of arrest and produce Governor Njuki before the Committee on November 17, 2026, at 9 a.m.

The Committee maintains that the Governor’s attendance is necessary to enable Senators to obtain clarification on the implementation of county education programmes and assess challenges affecting the delivery of ECDE and vocational training services to residents of Tharaka Nithi County.

Under Section 19 of the Powers and Privileges Act, the Clerk transmits an order directly to the Inspector General of Police to track down, arrest, and produce the individual before the committee.

Ruto: Align global capital with SDGs for a sustainable future
Raila urges Azimio MPs to reject Finance Bill in Parliament
Sudan bans all imports from Kenya
CS Chelugui unveils new team to steer KUSCCO operations
Ex-Mungiki leader Maina Njenga released on bail
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Brace for heavy rains and flash floods
Next Article Tourism regulator steps up classification drive in Western Kenya
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Tourism regulator steps up classification drive in Western Kenya
Business Local Business
Brace for heavy rains and flash floods
Local News NEWS
Investing in climate, hydrological services is essential-WMO
County News NEWS
Two former public officers charged over forged academic certificates
County News NEWS

You May also Like

International News

At least 132 killed in Colombia’s largest earthquake in years

AfricaLocal News

African Union Commission Chair calls for mutual respect between Ethiopia, Somalia

Services at Immigration offices in Garissa were suspended in 2014
FeaturedNEWS

Sigh of relief as Govt. announces plan to re-open Garissa immigration offices

County News

WWF-Kenya, partners plant 1,500 trees to restore Ngong Hills Forest

Show More