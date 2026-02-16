RugbySports

Shujaa win bronze as Lionesses fall short in Nairobi HSBC 2

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Kenya teams had a tough outing at the opening leg of the HSBC Sevens Division Two held over last weekend in Nairobi, with the men’s team bagging a bronze medal while their ladies the Kenya Lionesses – finished 5th.

Shujaa, under the tutelage of Kevin Wambua, won 4 out of five matches in the two-day spectacular tournament staged at the totally sold-out Nyayo stadium on the 14th and 15th.

Shujaa lost 5-21 to the USA in their fifth and last match to finish 3rd on 12 points, a point behind the champions, Germany and the USA, who also accumulated 12 points, as Kenya settled for silver in the six-team tournament.

Kenya’s George Ooro was crowned the Men’s Player of the tournament following his outstanding performance.

Shujaa beat Uruguay, Belgium, Germany and Canada in their opening 4 matches.

In the women’s competition, promoted HSBC SVNS 3 champions Argentina claimed the inaugural HSBC SVNS 2 tournament title on 20 points, despite losing their final match to South Africa in dramatic fashion.

Phenomenal Rovanpera dominates day 2 of WRC Safari rally
Harambee Stars in Antalya start preparations ahead of Russia friendly
New election rules to bar Sebb Coe in quest to become IOC boss
FKF-PL: KCB out to snap winless run against Talanta

South Africa took silver, with Spain settling for bronze, just two points behind the leaders.

Spain claimed third to take 16 league points, followed by China, Kenya and Brazil in 4th, 5th and 6th positions, respectively.

Kenya Lionesses  won 1 match and lost four in their inaugural participating a the newly created HSBC Sevens division two series.

The 2nd leg will be held in Montevideo, Uruguay, between the 21st and 22nd of next month.

Karan wins Pearl Of Africa Rally in Uganda,as Nikhil celebrates bac to back ARC3 wins
Koyonzo retain National Rugby Sevens title
NOCK leadership meets NIKE’s representative in Kenya,commits to strengthen partnership
NBA Africa: Basketball programmes targeting youth launched in Kenya
Registration for 3rd Nairobi City Marathon surpasses 10,000
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘Train Dreams,’ ‘The Secret Agent’ nab Spirit wins to boost Oscars campaigns
Next Article Toxic Lyrikali, Zaituni named artists to watch in 2026
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Security team foils stock theft attempt in Samburu
County News NEWS
Waiguru’s Minji Minji Tournament cash awards boost grassroots football team operations
County News NEWS
Parliament invites public input on 2026 Budget Policy Statement, debt strategy
Local News NEWS
Travellers report flight delays as aviation workers strike begins
Business Local Business

You May also Like

Athletics

Ojuka wins 1st silver medal for Kenya at the Paris Paralympics

AthleticsSports

Murkomen and Chepkemoi crowned 2025 Nairobi City Marathon Champions

FootballSports

Dele Ali makes first squad in two years as Como lose at Roma

AthleticsSports

Timothy Kibett and Ruth Gitonga win Mt. Longonot Trail challenge

Show More