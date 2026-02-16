Shujaa win bronze as Lionesses fall short in Nairobi HSBC 2

Kenya teams had a tough outing at the opening leg of the HSBC Sevens Division Two held over last weekend in Nairobi, with the men’s team bagging a bronze medal while their ladies the Kenya Lionesses – finished 5th.

Shujaa, under the tutelage of Kevin Wambua, won 4 out of five matches in the two-day spectacular tournament staged at the totally sold-out Nyayo stadium on the 14th and 15th.

Shujaa lost 5-21 to the USA in their fifth and last match to finish 3rd on 12 points, a point behind the champions, Germany and the USA, who also accumulated 12 points, as Kenya settled for silver in the six-team tournament.

Kenya's George Ooro was crowned the Men's Player of the tournament following his outstanding performance.



Shujaa beat Uruguay, Belgium, Germany and Canada in their opening 4 matches.

In the women’s competition, promoted HSBC SVNS 3 champions Argentina claimed the inaugural HSBC SVNS 2 tournament title on 20 points, despite losing their final match to South Africa in dramatic fashion.

South Africa took silver, with Spain settling for bronze, just two points behind the leaders.

Spain claimed third to take 16 league points, followed by China, Kenya and Brazil in 4th, 5th and 6th positions, respectively.

Kenya Lionesses won 1 match and lost four in their inaugural participating a the newly created HSBC Sevens division two series.

The 2nd leg will be held in Montevideo, Uruguay, between the 21st and 22nd of next month.